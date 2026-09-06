Total War: Warhammer 40,000 will still allow for cheesy tactics, so long as they're fun

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Total War is a series that's known for creating some epic battles, and also ones that can be incredibly uncinematic depending on how a player approaches them. Through exploiting certain mechanics or making certain kinds of armies, it's possible to cheese the game by essentially winning through what you might call less honourable tactics. Total War: Warhammer 40,000 is bringing some changes to certain cheese options in the game, like reworking how reinforcements work thanks to strategic reserves, but developer Creative Assembly isn't trying to rid the game of cheese entirely.

"This is where Total War is so fun because I think sometimes things can end up being cheesable, but like that's almost like part of how we're doing it right and we're authentically representing things," battle product owner Dave Petry explained in an interview with Gamereactor at Gamescom.

He went onto say that whenever CA looks at a problem, they first have to analyse whether it was cheese or not, and if it was "bad cheese," because as Petry says "there's delicious cheese out there." From there, the problem is split and analysed whether it was something that added some fun to the game, or whether it was a degenerative aspect of gameplay. Also, there's the question of whether the cheese is authentically representing what Creative Assembly is portraying in the game. For example, if a certain tactic made Space Marine armour shred like paper from low-tier weapons, that might not be something CA wants to show off.

If you want to hear more about all the technical marvels that made Total War: Warhammer 40,000 what it's shaping up to be, check out our full interview below. Also, we have our preview impressions here.