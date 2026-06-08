Total War: Warhammer 40,000 to get closed beta later this year

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Warhammer and RTS fans are eating very, very good as of late. Total War brings its epic campaigns and grand-scale battles to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and King Art Games is bringing Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War back in its fourth iteration this September. Both games look like they'll be bringing a separate kind of battle to the grimdark far future, with Total War: Warhammer 40,000 most recently giving us a good look at its gameplay.

At the PC Gaming Show, Creative Assembly took us through much of how Total War: Warhammer 40,000. The game has a bit more of a narrative focus than past Total War games, and your campaign can be shaped by your decisions in the story as much as it can be shaped by the battles you'll fight. Even if we're playing as the same faction, multiple campaigns can end in entirely different ways thanks to this new focus on narrative.

We'll be able to experience that for ourselves when the closed beta launches later this year. We didn't get an exact release date on the beta, nor a release window for the game as a whole, but that can come in due time. Right now, we're just stoked to see more of this combat, at a scale Total War has never delivered before. Sign ups are open for closed beta interest, and you can register here for more.