      Total War: Warhammer 40,000
      Total War: Warhammer 40,000 announced at tonight's Game Awards

      There was speculation the series was going to Star Wars, but it's picking a different beloved sci-fi universe instead.

      We knew from Creative Assembly's Total War celebration stream that a big announcement was coming to The Game Awards. Some fans expected it to be a Total War: Star Wars reveal, but instead Warhammer fans are getting a new expansive strategy game dedicated to the grimdark far future.

      Total War: Warhammer 40,000 has been officially unveiled as part of The Game Awards. We're swapping swords and sorcery for bolters and bazookas, as Total War takes on its first sci-fi setting. There's plenty of questions to be answered, plenty of new elements, and while the reveal trailer certainly looks promising, we'll have to wait and see how Total War: Warhammer 40,000 shapes up.

      At The Game Awards, David Harbour of Stranger Things and MCU fame introduced the game, revealing his involvement and a cinematic trailer. The trailer showed a grand battle between Space Marines and Orks. Tanks, infantry and more clash, with a Gargant blasting a Vindicator to pieces before an orbital strike rips through it. We zoom out at the end of the trailer to see the galaxy as a whole, before jumping into a sneak peek of gameplay.

      It's certainly a huge undertaking, but Total War: Warhammer 40,000 does feel somewhat inevitable considering the popularity of the setting and the success of the Total War: Warhammer games in the past. Perhaps one day Age of Sigmar fans can get their sweeping strategy game, eh?

