Total War: Warhammer II

Total War: Warhammer 2 is getting its final DLC this July

It will be launching on July 14.

Creative Assembly and publisher Sega has announced that Total War: Warhammer II is getting its final DLC on July 14. The DLC is titled "The Silence and The Fury", and will feature "2 Legendary Lords for the Lizardmen and the Beastmen. Each leads their own faction and features new characters, units, unique gameplay mechanics and narrative objectives".

The DLC is available for pre-order now with 10% off discount (until July 14 the launch date). Check out its Steam page for more details.

A new trailer has also been released, you can find it below.

