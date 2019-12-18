Total War: Three Kingdoms Mandate of Heaven DLC unveiled

Creative Assembly and Sega have announced Mandate of Heaven, the upcoming chapter pack for Total War: Three Kingdoms that takes us to the Winter of 182 CE, with discontent moving through the Han Dynasty.

This pack focuses on events before the main campaign, including the displeasure around Emperor Liang and the power struggle he deals with, not to mention the Yellow Turban tribes threatening his rule.

This is landing on January 16, including 11 playable new and existing factions, nine unique characters, and over 40 units, including siege machinery to really pack a punch.

On top of that, we can also expect an "evolving campaign" letting you play through the prequel and head directly into the base game, creating an empire across these two periods.

You can check out a trailer for the DLC below, and head on over to the Steam page here for more details.

Are you excited for the new content?