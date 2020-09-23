Total War Saga: Troy to receive a physical release in November

You're watching Advertisements

Sega Europe and The Creative Assembly announced that Total War Saga: Troy will be released physically on November 5. After over 7.5 million players in the first 24 hours of its debut on Epic Games Store in August, Total War Saga: Troy is now ready to be available also physically on PC.

To make this launch more unique, Total War Saga: Troy will be released in a limited-edition metal case. The package includes the Amazons DLC, which brings the warrior queen Penthesilea and her sister Hippolyta into the battle of the Bronze Age, along with new epic missions, cavalry units, unique faction mechanics, and much more.

We enjoyed Total War Saga: Troy last summer, you can read in our review.