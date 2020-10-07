Total War Saga: Troy marches to Mac on 8 October

You're watching Advertisements

After a free-to-claim release day on 13 August in Epic Games Store for the PC version, Total War Saga: Troy will very soon get a Mac version, on 8 October to be precise. If you have redeemed the free copy given on the launch day, then you can also get the Mac version for free when it lands on the Apple platform.

The Mac version coincides with the Amazons DLC, adding new heroes such as the sisters Hippolyta and Penthesilea. Players who have registered for Total War Access will get the Amazons DLC for free, but note that you must link your Epic Games Store account before the 8th of October.

Feral Interactive and Creative Assembly also shared the system requirements for Total War Saga: Troy Mac version, which requires macOS 10.15.6 and is supported on the following Macs: