English
Follow us
news
Total War Saga: Troy

Total War Saga: Troy marches to Mac on 8 October

Those who claimed the title for free on launch day will also receive the Mac version at no extra cost.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After a free-to-claim release day on 13 August in Epic Games Store for the PC version, Total War Saga: Troy will very soon get a Mac version, on 8 October to be precise. If you have redeemed the free copy given on the launch day, then you can also get the Mac version for free when it lands on the Apple platform.

The Mac version coincides with the Amazons DLC, adding new heroes such as the sisters Hippolyta and Penthesilea. Players who have registered for Total War Access will get the Amazons DLC for free, but note that you must link your Epic Games Store account before the 8th of October.

Feral Interactive and Creative Assembly also shared the system requirements for Total War Saga: Troy Mac version, which requires macOS 10.15.6 and is supported on the following Macs:


  • All 13" MacBook Airs released since 2020

  • All 13" MacBook Pros released since 2016

  • All 15" MacBook Pros released since 2016

  • All 16" MacBook Pros released since 2019

  • All 21.5" iMacs released since 2017

  • All 27" iMacs released since Late 2014

  • All 27" iMac Pros released since Late 2017

  • All Mac Pros released since Late 2013

Total War Saga: Troy

Related texts

Total War Saga: TroyScore

Total War Saga: Troy
REVIEW. Written by Marco Vrolijk

"Some of the new additions, especially the new resource system, should probably be included in future Total War games."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy