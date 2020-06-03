Total War Saga: Troy is free on Epic Games Store at launch

You're watching Advertisements

The Epic Games Store unveiled a very interesting offer for strategy players today, which we don't see too often in this industry. In collaboration with Sega, the company decided to give away the latest instalment of the Total War Saga series on their PC platform as soon as the Troy chapter releases on August 13. Only 24 hours after the game officially launched players who missed this promotion have to buy the game on the distribution platform at the full price. Not only that, but the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for a full year.

This is revealed in the latest trailer for Total War Saga: Troy, which was just published. In the video, we see the beautiful Helena of Troy, who is kidnapped by Prince Paris, which results in a tremendous war. This very setting of gigantic, large-scale mass battles is exactly what Creative Assembly is looking for, so you can expect more of this unique selling point in the studio's latest project, too.