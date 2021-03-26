LIVE

Total War: Rome Remastered

Total War: Rome Remastered to launch on April 29

The remastered title will feature the main game and both the major expansions.

An updated version of the Creative Assembly classic title Total War: Rome has been announced by SEGA, and it is set to release as soon as April 29 on PC. The title that originally launched in 2004 has been developed in collaboration with Feral Interactive and is looking to add a variety of visual and gameplay improvements.

Total War: Rome Remastered is looking to include the main game and both the two major expansions when it launches, and will also come with a further 16 previously unplayable factions alongside the original 22 that were previously available.

As mentioned above, the title will be launching on April 29, which means that we will still be getting a Sega published strategy game next month, even after the Humankind delay yesterday.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the title below, and you can even pre-purchase it today on Steam, at 50% off until June 1, provided you already owned the original Total War: Rome.

