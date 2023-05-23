Total War: Pharaoh officially announced

Creative Assembly and Sega have announced Total War: Pharaoh, the latest game in the iconic strategy game franchise and a return to history for the series as well.

In Total War: Pharaoh, the Pharaoh is dead. Egypt, Canaan, and the Hittite empire are calling out for a new leader. It's up to you to answer that call and become the new leader. At launch there will be eight faction leaders to choose from a diverse roster of units to take into battle.

In a campaign you'll not only be dealing with the people of ancient Egypt, but natural disasters and foreign invaders as well. Sudden weather changes can strike even in the heat of battle, changing how you play and strategize.

Another new feature this time around is the campaign customisation mechanic, which will allow you to change a whole host of things including starting positions, resources, and chances of natural disasters.

Total War: Pharaoh is set to release this October, and you can pre-order now on either the Epic Games Store or via Steam. Pre-ordering gives you Early Access to the game, the Avatar of the Gods Cosmetic Pack, and the Heart of the Shardana Cosmetic pack. For more information check out Creative Assembly's FAQ here.