      Total War: Pharaoh is overhauling and expanding its campaign in an upcoming update

      Four new playable cultures are being introduced, as well as tons of reprised battle units, and the campaign map is expanding too.

      Sega and Creative Assembly has announced that it will be updating and expanding the Total War: Pharaoh campaign experience rather significantly in the near future. As part of a newly announced update, we can look forward to the campaign portion of the game being updated with a bunch of fan-requested features, and being bolstered with new playable factions and reprised battle units.

      The update will bring Babylon, Assyria, Mycenae, and Troy to the game as playable factions, and with these debuting, we can also look forward to over 150 new battle units, with 80 coming to the Mesopotamian factions, and over 70 reworked units for the Mycenae and Troy factions that were first used in A Total War Saga: Troy.

      The campaign map will be expanded to include these factions too, and we can expect a few extra goodies to boot, such as a Dynasty system that adds morality and succession to your goal of leaving behind a legacy.

      As for when the update will arrive, this has yet to be communicated, but we are told that there will be a slate of blog posts and Q&As in the lead up to this big and free update, which will still see the original campaign experience being playable, arriving in the game.

