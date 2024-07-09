Total War: Pharaoh gets free update with massive Dinasties expansion

HQ

The Creative Assembly has announced the release of a major expansion for Total War: Pharaoh that will arrive on 25 July. Dinasties will add four new cultures to the game - Babylon, Assyria, Mycenae and Troy - and each will have its own campaign. In addition, 25 other minor factions will be added.

This is only possible because Total War: Pharaoh - Dinasties has a map that duplicates that of the original Pharaoh campaign, with 168 new settlements, historical landmarks, sea rats, victory objectives and much more.

"From the beginning of our journey in designing Total War: Pharaoh, our vision has always been to deliver a large-scale recreation of the turbulent Bronze Age collapse; one brimming with historical intrigue, authentic depictions of the most iconic civilisations, and a theatrical sandbox game that allows you to rewrite the course of human history," said game director Todor Nikolov. "We are very proud of what we have achieved, and while this will be our final content addition, we hope it will serve as a love letter that encapsulates our continued passion for this wonderful era. Thank you for your support."

And the best part? It will be completely free for all players of the base game.