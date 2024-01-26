English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Total War: Pharaoh

Total War: Pharaoh brings new factions and units in High Tide update

The free update is bringing a lot of new content.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Creative Assembly has showcased what's coming in the first major content update for Total War: Pharaoh. High Tide is being accompanied by a new patch, but alongside bug fixes and performance tweaks, we're also getting a lot of new content.

Two new factions in the Sherden and Peleset are going to be added to the game, alongside 30 new units and extra mechanics, too. You can now forge your own path to be the type of ruler you want to be in Total War: Pharaoh.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, then check out the trailer below and let us know which of the new factions you'll be trying out first.

HQ

Related texts

0
Total War: PharaohScore

Total War: Pharaoh
REVIEW. Written by Kim Olsen

Rule or be ruled. A more complex combat system elevates the series.



Loading next content