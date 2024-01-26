Total War: Pharaoh brings new factions and units in High Tide update

HQ

Creative Assembly has showcased what's coming in the first major content update for Total War: Pharaoh. High Tide is being accompanied by a new patch, but alongside bug fixes and performance tweaks, we're also getting a lot of new content.

Two new factions in the Sherden and Peleset are going to be added to the game, alongside 30 new units and extra mechanics, too. You can now forge your own path to be the type of ruler you want to be in Total War: Pharaoh.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, then check out the trailer below and let us know which of the new factions you'll be trying out first.