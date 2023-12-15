Total War developers apologise to fans, promise better content in the future

HQ

For months now, Total War fans haven't been impressed with Creative Assembly. Total War: Warhammer III got review bombed following the launch of its latest DLC, and Total War: Pharaoh didn't quite meet the expectations fans had for the next historical entry in the series.

However, in a new post, the Vice President of Creative Assembly Roger Collum has since apologised to the fans, and is promising better things to come the way of Total War. "It has been a difficult few months, and we recognize that we have made mistakes when it comes to our relationship with you all," the post begins. "It's been a constant conversation internally on how we can get back to solid ground. What's clear is that it won't be easy and that it will take time and effort."

"We see the confusion, the frustration, and the distrust of us across the community and honestly, it breaks our hearts. We make games to bring you joy, to inspire a love of history, of fantasy, and strategy games. Total War is our everything, we care about it as deeply as you. Recently, it's clear that we have failed to demonstrate that in our actions. We are sorry."

To make amends, some big steps are being taken. In regard to Total War: Warhammer III, fans who purchased the Shadows of Change DLC will be getting free additional content in the new year, which will hopefully make its price point feel a little less painful.

Also, speaking of price points, Total War: Pharaoh is getting a new price, and CA is doing away with the more expensive editions of the game. The price is now $39.99/€39.99/£29.99, and players who've already bought the game will receive a partial refund.

There are more changes coming, but do you think this is enough for CA to win back its fanbase?