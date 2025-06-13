Total War begins 25th anniversary celebrations in August

HQ

If you're a strategy fan, you've likely heard of and played a Total War game. For some, the love for Total War's grand battles began with Shogun: Total War, while others instead were drawn in by the epic fantasy of Total War: Warhammer.

However you got into Total War, Creative Assembly and Sega is planning on putting on a show for all fans this December with a 25th Anniversary Showcase. As per an official announcement of the 25th anniversary celebrations, the showcase will feature new game and content announcements for both history and fantasy fans, and commentary from the development teams on shaping the future of Total War.

Also, the kick-off for the 25th anniversary celebrations takes place in August, with behind-the-scenes insights and commentary into the titles that shaped this long-running strategy franchise. There will also be streams, interviews, and of course, sales of the games.

"We're honoured and humbled to be one of the few video games that get the chance to celebrate such a huge milestone, and we want to thank colleagues past and present, as well as our fans for all the support," said Roger Collum, vice president of Total War. "2025 marks an exciting new era for the franchise as we reveal what's next for Total War, and we can't wait to celebrate throughout the year with everyone."

What do you hope to see announced at the Total War Anniversary Showcase?