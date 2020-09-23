English
Total War: Arena

Total War: Arena rereleases today in China

The rereleased version comes with seven completely new maps.

Total War: Arena is releasing today in China on PC after gaming company NetEase obtained the exclusive publishing rights to the game. The publisher has also stated that a release in Europe and North America will be "considered" for the RTS Moba.

The 2018 title will also be arriving with seven new competitive maps that include the battlefields of Hadrian's Wall, Marathon, and The Rubicon. This is more than double what was initially introduced when the title first launched and should provide enough incentive for those who have already played to jump back in again.

Total War: Arena

