Patton, Rommel and Zhukov have some things in common. They are all three famous generals who also happen to be the main focus of this hex-based strategy game. The campaign is divided into three distinct parts with a number of missions each, following one of the three generals. Each mission is introduced by a short cutscene. You also have access to a few individual skirmishes. The focus is entirely on one player. However, you can create and share your own scenarios, or download others' on Steam, for example.

There is no multiplayer mode here, it's you against the computer in very compact missions. This plays much like Panzer Corps. It is turn-based, and you often have a limited number of turns to complete the missions. In one of the early missions for Rommel you only have just over 10 turns to win. Therefore, the maps are quite compact so you can move your troops. You can also order in forces and get them to the front quickly.

What sets this apart from other similar titles is that you can place several different troop types in the same hexagon. They can then attack together for more power and other bonuses. This allows you to hit different targets more effectively. I like the system; it's flexible and allows us to use synergistic units. Even if it's more minor changes that determine the shots that hit and the damage done. Another strength of the game comes in its user interface. It is clear what can happen when you target an enemy. The numbers you need to implement your tactical decisions can be read with ease. The difficulty lies in judging when, where and how you attack an enemy. You almost never have a guaranteed hit, which forces you to take into account the fact that you may miss. Having the ability for your troops to converge from the same area is a big help. The computer will not hesitate to run you over if you make mistakes.

This is an ad:

Despite this novelty, I don't think Total Tank Generals stands out. It's a safe game in a very established game form. What Noobs From Poland should have some praise for is how well packaged the experience is. The presentation is great, it's easy to get information about what you are doing. The user interface is polished, saving the user time and allowing the strategy to take center stage. I don't have to wrestle with the menus, which have otherwise been commonplace in the genre. This is something I really appreciate.

The visuals are great and the sound does its job. Detailed tanks and soldiers make the experience look good too. The campaign map is laid out on a nice wooden surface. These are the key strengths of Total Tank General. The care that has been taken to make a compact, stripped down and strategically competent experience work. The music is period-appropriate and suitable for World War II as well.

I am very happy with the experience I have here. It's fun trying to solve these little tactical puzzles. The computer offers a really robust resistance. The only aspect I am missing is upgradable units. I understand the developers wanting you to choose between new and fresh units, or outdated but experienced ones. My hope is that a well thought out system will emerge that gives me more decisions to make. The system we have now works well, yet I find it a bit limiting. The concern I have is that it lacks some replay value. Currently, there are user-created scenarios and you can replay the missions for medals, but I feel that the game will need additional content to keep me interested.

This is an ad:

Ultimately, this is a compact single-player strategy experience. It manages with its cooperative warfare mechanism to stand out a bit from its competitors. The user interface, graphics, and music are polished and make the experience shine. It doesn't have much replay value, a multiplayer mode is missing and I'd like an upgrade system for my units. Other than that, it's a brilliant addition to the war strategy genre.