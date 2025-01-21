Tosin, Cucurella and Madueke end awful Chelsea run at Premier League

HQ

Chelsea is finally back on track after a worrisome five-match without a win at Premier League, that saw Enzo Maresca's squad fall from the top, after being second not too long ago. A 0-0 draw against Everton, a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palaca, a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and two defeats, 1-2 and 0-2 against Fulham and Ipswich, had them fall behind, but yesterday they came back to the top 4 after a 3-1 win over Wolves.

The match was 1-1 after the first half, but Marc Cucurella, in his 100th Premier League game, and Noni Madueke scored in five minutes, adding to Tosin Adarabioyo goal earlier. Madueke later apologised for "stealing" Trevoh Chalobah's goal, which seemed sure to enter Wolves' net, but Noni nodded to make it go faster. "Trevoh was saying 'no way you took that goal' so I told him 'bro you have to understand, this is what they pay me to do!'", he told SkySports.

Chelsea gets an important boost of confidence before Saturday's match against Manchester City, with both teams now fighting for the fourth place in the charts: Chelsea is fourth with 40 points, Manchester City is fifth with 38 points, same amount as Newcastle. But Guardiola's side appears to have recovered appetite, after a 6-0 thrashing against Ipswich.