Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Toshiba retires from the laptop game

The company had a good innings but after the sale of its remaining Dynabook shares, the dream is over.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

While not best-known for gaming hardware, chances are you've at least used a Toshiba laptop at some point over the last 30-odd years. Those chances are going to start declining sharply, however, after the company sold off the last 19.9% of its shares of its laptop division (now called Dynabook) to Sharp.

"Toshiba Corporation hereby announces that it has transferred the 19.9% of the outstanding shares in Dynabook Inc. that it held to Sharp Corporation. As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp," a company press release states.

Toshiba's first laptop was released all the way back in 1985. The T1100 came complete with a 3.5" floppy disk drive and it weighed in at around 4kg (8.8 pounds). Bethesda's planned port of Skyrim no doubt remains in development.

Toshiba retires from the laptop game


Loading next content