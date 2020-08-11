Toshiba retires from the laptop game

You're watching Advertisements

While not best-known for gaming hardware, chances are you've at least used a Toshiba laptop at some point over the last 30-odd years. Those chances are going to start declining sharply, however, after the company sold off the last 19.9% of its shares of its laptop division (now called Dynabook) to Sharp.

"Toshiba Corporation hereby announces that it has transferred the 19.9% of the outstanding shares in Dynabook Inc. that it held to Sharp Corporation. As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp," a company press release states.

Toshiba's first laptop was released all the way back in 1985. The T1100 came complete with a 3.5" floppy disk drive and it weighed in at around 4kg (8.8 pounds). Bethesda's planned port of Skyrim no doubt remains in development.