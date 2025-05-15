Toronto Ultra will appear at the Esports World Cup

HQ

Esports organisation Movistar KOI has made the decision to utilise its Call of Duty League team as its representative for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event that is happening at the Esports World Cup over the summer.

As noted in a post on social media, the organisation has confirmed that the Toronto Ultra will be continuing to wear purple and white for the tournament, as it looks to secure a result on a shore that is far, far away from its usual CDL stomping ground of North America.

As per when the Black Ops 6 event will happen, it's scheduled for July 24-27, where 16 of the best teams from around the world will battle it out for a slice of a $1.8 million prize pool.