Toronto Ultra rebrands to Toronto KOI and reveals 2026 CDL roster

HQ

If you haven't been keeping up with the offseason shenanigans, you might find yourself a bit lost and bewildered when the Call of Duty League returns supposedly in December. Over the past few months, several teams have rebranded and even relocated, with Atlanta Faze moving and changing to become FaZe Vegas, Las Vegas Falcons becoming Riyadh Falcons, and Minnesota Rokkr becoming G2 Minnesota. There are even teasers that suggest Los Angeles Guerrillas may look a tad different soon...

On top of this, now Toronto Ultra has unveiled a rebrand with the team now set to be known as Toronto KOI. This is the latest endeavour to see the CDL franchise more closely associated with its parent company organisation.

As part of this change, the team's roster for the 2026 CDL season has also been confirmed. The players who will be representing the KOI are the following.



Ronald "Abe" Abraham



Tobias "CleanX" Juul Jønsson



Jamie "Insight" Craven



Joseph "JoeDeceives" Romero



José "ReeaL" Manuel Fernández



Joseph "Joee" Pinnington as the assistant coach



Ryan "Flux" Oldfield as the strategic coach



How do you think this team will fare in the upcoming CDL season?