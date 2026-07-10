Toronto Raptors halt trade for Kawhi Leonard as he and the Clippers are being investigated for fraud

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The Toronto Raptors have halted the trade of Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers, because of an ongoing investigation that affects Leonard, reports Reuters. The Clippers are being investigated for using a third party, an environmental firm now bankrupt, as a way to circumvent the salary cap league rules, that ​restrict the total amount a team can spend on player salaries.

It's believed that Kawhi was being paid by the Clippers through this company: the investigation found that Leonard had $28 million endorsement contract with the firm during a four year contract, but there is no evidence the player worked at all as part of the deal.

Leonard Kawhi is a two-time NBA champion, winning with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and later with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 (the Canadian's team only championship). A month after the 2019 win, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, and now Toronto Raptors is working to bring their star player back... but only when the investigation is complete.