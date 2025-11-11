Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram fined $25,000 for throwing a bottle filled with water

HQ

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was fined with $25,000 for his outburst during a match with Philadelphia 76ers that ended 130-120, a defeat for Toronto last Sunday.

During a break from the third quarter, Ingram violently threw a bottle full of water to the ground, bouncing back and hitting a game attendant in the shoulder, spalshing several people, including a cameraman and his teammate Scottie Barnes.

The match had to be delayed while they were drying the court. He was given a technical fould for delaying the game. He ended up scoring 21 points in 37 minutes. NBA later announced he was given a disciplinary sanction of 25,000 dollars.

Toronto Raptors is currently ninth out of 15 in the Eastern Conference, with 5 wins and 5 defeats. Ingram, 28, is in his first full season for Toronto Raptors after being traded in February 2025 from the New Orleans Pelicans.