Tornado hits northern Paris suburbs, leaving one dead

We just got the news that a powerful tornado struck the northern outskirts of Paris on Monday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others. The storm tore through parts of the Val-d'Oise department, toppling trees, damaging homes, and forcing emergency crews to intervene across multiple towns. Ermont was the hardest hit, where a construction worker lost his life after strong winds brought down cranes at a worksite. Public transport and major roads were also severely disrupted, with train services temporarily halted and highways blocked by debris. As night fell, local authorities set up emergency shelters for displaced residents while cleanup efforts continued. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!