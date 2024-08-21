English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No More Room in Hell 2
Featured: Gamescom 2024 Coverage

Torn Banner show off a bloody new No More Room in Hell 2 teaser

Explosions, guts, gore, and living dead are everywhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Torn Banner Studios have shown off a short but sweet new trailer for No More Room in Hell 2 at Gamescom.

The popular zombie survival shooter franchise is making a much-awaited comeback, and looks better than ever. A booming sermon of doom overscores the dramatic trailer, which showcases all the frights and gore that players have come to love and expect.

In this fallen world where "we failed in our duty to God" "the other place is full so the dead walk among us" - scary stuff to be sure. The game will be available on PC in early access via Steam and the Epic Games store around October 2024.

No More Room in Hell 2

Related texts



Loading next content