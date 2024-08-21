Torn Banner show off a bloody new No More Room in Hell 2 teaser

HQ

Torn Banner Studios have shown off a short but sweet new trailer for No More Room in Hell 2 at Gamescom.

The popular zombie survival shooter franchise is making a much-awaited comeback, and looks better than ever. A booming sermon of doom overscores the dramatic trailer, which showcases all the frights and gore that players have come to love and expect.

In this fallen world where "we failed in our duty to God" "the other place is full so the dead walk among us" - scary stuff to be sure. The game will be available on PC in early access via Steam and the Epic Games store around October 2024.