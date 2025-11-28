Tormented Souls II passes 100,000 copies in one month

While not headline-grabbing million-dollar numbers, PQube and Dual Effect are very happy with Tormented Souls II, the sequel to the acclaimed atmospheric horror/puzzle title starring heroine Caroline Walker.

In a press release the studio and publisher confirmed that more than 100,000 copies of the game have been sold, while 250,000 wishlists have been reached. A good conversion rate to sales for the game.

"After the success of the first game, we had high hopes for the sequel - especially given the incredible work Dual Effect put into crafting such a strong follow-up", said Andy Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer at PQube. "We've been blown away by the reception. We're also working on some exciting new content and will have news in a few weeks... so keep your eye(s) peeled..."

Tormented Souls II is available now via Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC, as well as Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. Have you tried it yet?