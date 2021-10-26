Tormented Souls for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One is coming in 2022

HQ

Tormented Souls is a survival horror game inspired by classic series such as the original Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark. This title was released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series earlier in August, and we were told that Tormented Souls will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch as well.

Now, publisher PQube Games has finally announced that Tormented Souls will be releasing on these platforms in early 2022. However, still no specific date was revealed.

If you don't know yet, as the player you'll be standing in the shoes of Caroline Walker, and your task is to investigate the mysterious disappearance of twin girls in a terrifying mansion-turned-hospital. You'll be solving puzzles, engaging in deadly combat, scavenging essential resources & tools and decipher clues, and more.

For more information, check the official website.