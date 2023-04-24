Torchlight Infinite to fully launch next month

XD Games, the developer behind the free-to-download PC and mobile action-RPG, Torchlight Infinite, has announced that it is ready to put the game into the hands of players around the world.

Revealed as part of a global launch event that took place over the weekend, we were told that the game will be coming to both platforms in its 1.0 version on May 9, and that this date will also see the conclusion of the Early Access period that has been active for PC players since October 2022.

This date won't only be the global launch date for the game however, as XD Games also revealed that a new season will be kicking off on the same day as well, with this being called Cube of Rapacity, and bringing changes to the game's loot and crafting systems, alongside adding a new playable character and a few other goodies.

With the title being free-to-download, will you be checking it out in a few weeks?