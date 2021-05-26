Torchlight III's Cursed Captain Update adds a new class and four new species of pet companions

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Dungeon crawler Torchlight III has just received another hefty content update which adds a new class, four new pet species, and many quality-of-life improvements.

Cursed Captain is the new mid-ranged class debuting within the update. Playing as this class you can blasts enemies away with an oversized cannon and you can summon undead pirates to help aid you during combat. The Cursed Captain is said to have two unique skill trees: Cursed and Piracy, and it also reportedly adds the new armour type of capes to the game.

You can take a look at the trailer for the brand-new update above.