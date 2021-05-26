Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Torchlight III

Torchlight III's Cursed Captain Update adds a new class and four new species of pet companions

The dungeon crawler is also currently on sale.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Dungeon crawler Torchlight III has just received another hefty content update which adds a new class, four new pet species, and many quality-of-life improvements.

Cursed Captain is the new mid-ranged class debuting within the update. Playing as this class you can blasts enemies away with an oversized cannon and you can summon undead pirates to help aid you during combat. The Cursed Captain is said to have two unique skill trees: Cursed and Piracy, and it also reportedly adds the new armour type of capes to the game.

You can take a look at the trailer for the brand-new update above.

Torchlight III

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy