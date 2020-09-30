Torchlight III official release date confirmed for PC, PS4, and Xbox One

You're watching Advertisements

Last time we heard about Torchlight III was back in August, other than the previously announced platforms: PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the game was revealed to land on Nintendo Switch as well.

In a statement posted several hours ago, the developer Echtra Games has announced that Torchlight III is going to officially launch on PlayStation 4, Steam, and Xbox One, on October 13 for $39.99. The Switch version is scheduled to follow up later this year.

The third entry of this popular series has been on the Early Access section of Steam since June this year, and those who already have the Steam EA version will "automatically be granted access to the full version."

In a press release, Max Schaefer, the CEO of Echtra Games said:

"The full release of Torchlight III wouldn't have been possible without all of the incredible work from the entire Echtra team and our excellent community of Early Access players. We've put our heart into this new adventure and it has been awesome getting so much support from players while the game has been in live development. With the significant changes we've made throughout Torchlight III's journey in Early Access, we have done our best to meaningfully integrate players' feedback as much as possible into the game as we march toward launch. Next month, we can't wait to welcome all players to the Frontier!"

