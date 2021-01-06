Torchlight III, Injustice 2 and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft just announced the latest Xbox Game Pass line-up for January, adding a few great titles into the service.
January 7:
January 14:
As usual, games come and go, a few titles will be leaving Game Pass library soon. You still can check them before they leave the service on January 15:
As to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, don't forget the perks. By going to the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android, you can claim these:
Also, don't forget to try the weekly Ultimate Quest now for double points:
Last but not least, if you haven't tried Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, until January 25 you still have some time to grab your first three months for $1. Don't miss the opportunity if you're interested.
