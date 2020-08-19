Torchlight III confirmed for Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Torchlight III is heading to Nintendo Switch, and the news was revealed during Nintendo's Indie World Showcase last night. Of course, we already knew that the third entry in this fan-favourite series was heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but now we know that Echtra Games and PWE will be bringing the game to all four major platforms to complete the set.

On top of the Switch announcement trailer, which you can watch above, we also discovered that the Nintendo Switch version will also include an exclusive Red Fairy pet - no doubt that will be joyous news to all you red fairy fans out there.