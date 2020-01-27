Cookies

Torchlight III

Torchlight Frontiers becomes Torchlight III

The third entry in the Torchlight franchise cuts its sub-title 'Frontiers' for a more series-appropriate 'III'.

Echtra Games' upcoming dungeon crawler Torchlight Frontiers has had a change to its title ahead of release, with the developer opting for a numbered title that goes well with the previous instalments in the series.

A closed alpha test is set to begin on Wednesday, January 29, and the full game is planned for a PC release this summer with console following some time after. Torchlight III will be released as an ARPG with a linear world structure and a linear progression system, tying back into the previous entries' design.

Interested in learning more about the game? Check the official site out here.

Torchlight III

