Torchlight Frontiers becomes Torchlight III

Echtra Games' upcoming dungeon crawler Torchlight Frontiers has had a change to its title ahead of release, with the developer opting for a numbered title that goes well with the previous instalments in the series.

A closed alpha test is set to begin on Wednesday, January 29, and the full game is planned for a PC release this summer with console following some time after. Torchlight III will be released as an ARPG with a linear world structure and a linear progression system, tying back into the previous entries' design.

