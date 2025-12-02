Topuria reignites rivalry with Pimblett with mock on social media

HQ

Paddy Pimblett, English mixed martial artist set to fight against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title of the UFC, held by Ilia Topuria, and is convinced that he will win. "Paddy The Baddy is a world champion and 2026 will be the most important year of my life. I'm going for that interim title, and then I'll make it undisputed when I beat Ilia Topuria", he said to TNT Sports.

His feud with Topuria has been building up for some years and is proving very lucrative for UFC, and his choice for the interim fight, ranked fifth in the UFC lightweight rankings, instead of the the Armenian Arman Tsarukyan, first in the rankings only behind champion Topuria, was criticised by some fans.

In fact, while Topuria announced a break from fighting for personal reasons (rumours about a divorce and fight for custody of their children), he still took the chance to take a shot at mocking Paddy Pimblett on social media, posting a video of a Pimblett as a small dancing for a kid's talent show.

The UFC 324 event with the interim fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will air on January 24, 2026, for the first time on Paramount+ after the deals changed.