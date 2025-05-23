Topher Grace plays a friendly neighborhood drug lord in Netflix's The Waterfront

When we think of actor Topher Grace, we naturally think of his role of Eric from That 70s Show or Eddie Brock/Venom in Spider-Man 3. Granted, that was Topher Grace of the past, as lately the actor tends to play far different roles. Building on his role as a racist in BlacKkKlansman, now Grace is flexing his skills and expanding into the world of drug dealing, all as part of an upcoming Netflix drama series.

Known as The Waterfront, this show is coming from the folk who made Dawson's Creek, and follows a family who in a bid to stay afloat amid turbulent financial waters, find themselves stretching into grey or undeniably illegal activities, events that often put them on collision courses with local crooks, like Grace's rather friendly kingpin.

In a Tudum article, we're told a little more about the plot and premise of The Waterfront: "From Kevin Williamson, creator of Dawson's Creek and Scream, the upcoming dramatic series centers on the fictional Buckley family and their crumbling fishing empire. Holt McCallany stars as Harlan Buckley, the patriarch who's recovering from two heart attacks; Maria Bello co-stars as his no-nonsense and impeccably dressed wife Belle; Melissa Benoist plays their daughter Bree, an addict in recovery who's lost custody of her son, Diller; and Jake Weary plays Harlan and Belle's son Cane, who's eager to prove himself worthy of the Buckley name."

The Waterfront will be debuting on Netflix on June 19, and you can see its first trailer below.