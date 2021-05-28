Top-down adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale has its launch date confirmed

You're watching Advertisements

The indie painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale will land on PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5 on June 10, the developer Greg Lobanov and publsiher Finji confirmed.

You'll play as a dog in this game, trying to take on the responsibilities of restoring colours to this land with the magic paintbrush in your hand after its previous wielder, Chicory, vanishes.

In the game you'll use the paintbrush to do different things such as exploring new places, solving puzzles, helping your friends, and changing the world.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale was first announced back in 2019, and the project quickly achieved its goal not long after being put on Kickstarter.