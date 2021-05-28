Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Top-down adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale has its launch date confirmed

It will land on PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5 on June 10.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The indie painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale will land on PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5 on June 10, the developer Greg Lobanov and publsiher Finji confirmed.

You'll play as a dog in this game, trying to take on the responsibilities of restoring colours to this land with the magic paintbrush in your hand after its previous wielder, Chicory, vanishes.

In the game you'll use the paintbrush to do different things such as exploring new places, solving puzzles, helping your friends, and changing the world.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale was first announced back in 2019, and the project quickly achieved its goal not long after being put on Kickstarter.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy