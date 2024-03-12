Top Spin 2K25 trailer reveals April launch

HQ

It's been two months since Hangar 13 and 2K suddenly announced the tennis series Top Spin was was coming back. We haven't heard a single ball bounce since then, but that's apparently because they want the marketing campaign to be very short and sweet.

Today's trailer doesn't just reveal that Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek and Francis Tiafoe are among the "more than 24 pros" playable in the game, but also that Top Spin 2K25 will launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox the 26th of April (three days earlier if you buy one of the more expensive versions).

Hangar 13 says we can look forward to playing in all four of the Grand Slam tournaments, on 48 unique courts (including 15 real-life venues), train and complete challenges with John McEnroe, create our own character to compete online and much more.

Expect to learn a lot more about all of this in the coming weeks.