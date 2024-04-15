HQ

Having good fluidity is often important in games, but in some genres it is definitely more important than in others. And one such is sport video games. So what about the upcoming Top Spin 2K25, is it a choppy experience or can we expect something smoother?

Fortunately, we have good news on that front, because in an interview with Wccftech, game director Remi Ercolani reveals that 60 frames per second is the standard for all gameplay (though apparently not necessarily for cutscenes and so on), and this applies to all formats:

"Top Spin 2K25 runs at 60 FPS in single and multiplayer on all platforms during gameplay. This is an important part of the Top Spin feel and experience, so it was critical for us to hit this target on all platforms."

A very welcome news of course and an already hot game suddenly became even hotter.