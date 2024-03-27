English
Top Spin 2K25

Top Spin 2K25 reveals officially licensed tournaments in new trailer

15 tournaments have been confirmed.

We've previously reported about the tennis players available in Top Spin 2K25, which arrives on April 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. But what about officially licensed tournaments? That has now been confirmed, and it turns out 2K Sports has an impressive selection in store for us, and more will follow:


  • ASB Classic - Auckland, New Zealand

  • Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia

  • BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells, USA

  • Cincinnati Open - Cincinnati, USA

  • Internazionali BNL d'Italia - Rome, Italy

  • Miami Open - Miami, USA

  • Mutua Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain

  • National Bank Open - Toronto, Canada

  • Nitto ATP Finals - Turin, Italy

  • Roland Garros - Paris, France

  • Rolex Masters Paris - Paris, France (fictional venue)

  • Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo, Monaco

  • Rolex Shanghai Masters - Shanghai, China

  • The Championships, Wimbledon - London, England

  • US Open - New York, USA

We've also got a brand new trailer that shows some of the work that has gone into making all tennis stars actually feel alive and play in a lifelike and realistic way. Check it out below.

Top Spin 2K25

