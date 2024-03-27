Top Spin 2K25 reveals officially licensed tournaments in new trailer

HQ

We've previously reported about the tennis players available in Top Spin 2K25, which arrives on April 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. But what about officially licensed tournaments? That has now been confirmed, and it turns out 2K Sports has an impressive selection in store for us, and more will follow:



ASB Classic - Auckland, New Zealand



Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia



BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells, USA



Cincinnati Open - Cincinnati, USA



Internazionali BNL d'Italia - Rome, Italy



Miami Open - Miami, USA



Mutua Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain



National Bank Open - Toronto, Canada



Nitto ATP Finals - Turin, Italy



Roland Garros - Paris, France



Rolex Masters Paris - Paris, France (fictional venue)



Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo, Monaco



Rolex Shanghai Masters - Shanghai, China



The Championships, Wimbledon - London, England



US Open - New York, USA



We've also got a brand new trailer that shows some of the work that has gone into making all tennis stars actually feel alive and play in a lifelike and realistic way. Check it out below.