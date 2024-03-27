Top Spin 2K25 reveals officially licensed tournaments in new trailer
15 tournaments have been confirmed.
We've previously reported about the tennis players available in Top Spin 2K25, which arrives on April 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. But what about officially licensed tournaments? That has now been confirmed, and it turns out 2K Sports has an impressive selection in store for us, and more will follow:
ASB Classic - Auckland, New Zealand
Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia
BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells, USA
Cincinnati Open - Cincinnati, USA
Internazionali BNL d'Italia - Rome, Italy
Miami Open - Miami, USA
Mutua Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain
National Bank Open - Toronto, Canada
Nitto ATP Finals - Turin, Italy
Roland Garros - Paris, France
Rolex Masters Paris - Paris, France (fictional venue)
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo, Monaco
Rolex Shanghai Masters - Shanghai, China
The Championships, Wimbledon - London, England
US Open - New York, USA
We've also got a brand new trailer that shows some of the work that has gone into making all tennis stars actually feel alive and play in a lifelike and realistic way. Check it out below.