Top Spin 2K25 gets an official launch trailer

HQ

We had to wait well over a decade after Top Spin 4 was released before the decision was made to once again bring back the arguably best tennis series of all time. And on Friday, it was finally time for the premiere, which means that many of you will spend the weekend delivering smashes and lobs with your favorite player on their way to a desirable trophy in the game's many official tournaments.

But if you're still on the fence, we suggest you check out the just-released launch trailer (and don't forget to read our review, either), which shows off both gameplay and a lot of the content that awaits you. Take a look below, and if you've already started, let us know in the comments section what you think so far.

Top Spin 2K25 is out now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.