Top sellers: The best-selling Nintendo Switch games of 2024

Nintendo has shared its financial results report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, and as well as noting the big push that Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom or Mario & Luigi: Brothership have achieved, it has also updated the global sales figures to date for its games. And thanks to that, we can now have a much more accurate perspective of the resounding success this console generation has been for Nintendo and the strength of its most recognisable franchises and titles.

Nintendo Switch's best-selling first-party games of 2024 (as of 31 December 2024)



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 5.38 million in FY2025, 67.35 million overall

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 2.08 million in FY2025, 47.44 million in total

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 1.66 million in FY2025, 35.88 million total

Super Mario Odyssey: 1.09 million in FY2025, 29.04 million in total

Pokémon Scarlet/Purple: 1.46 million in FY2025, 26.38 million total

Nintendo Switch Sports: 2.63 million in FY2025, 15.74 million total

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: 2.07 million in FY2025, 15.51 million total

Super Mario Party Jamboree: 6.17 million in FY2025, 6.17 million in total

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: 3.91 million in FY2025, 3.91 million in total

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: 2.06 million in FY2025, 2.06 million in total



Bonus:



Mario & Luigi: Brothership: 1.84 million in FY2025, 1.84 million total



Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: 1.8 million in FY2025, 1.8 million in total



