Top sellers: The best-selling Nintendo Switch games of 2024
And as always, the undisputed king Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps its distance on wheels.
Nintendo has shared its financial results report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, and as well as noting the big push that Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom or Mario & Luigi: Brothership have achieved, it has also updated the global sales figures to date for its games. And thanks to that, we can now have a much more accurate perspective of the resounding success this console generation has been for Nintendo and the strength of its most recognisable franchises and titles.
Nintendo Switch's best-selling first-party games of 2024 (as of 31 December 2024)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 5.38 million in FY2025, 67.35 million overall
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 2.08 million in FY2025, 47.44 million in total
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 1.66 million in FY2025, 35.88 million total
Super Mario Odyssey: 1.09 million in FY2025, 29.04 million in total
Pokémon Scarlet/Purple: 1.46 million in FY2025, 26.38 million total
Nintendo Switch Sports: 2.63 million in FY2025, 15.74 million total
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: 2.07 million in FY2025, 15.51 million total
Super Mario Party Jamboree: 6.17 million in FY2025, 6.17 million in total
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: 3.91 million in FY2025, 3.91 million in total
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: 2.06 million in FY2025, 2.06 million in total
Bonus:
Mario & Luigi: Brothership: 1.84 million in FY2025, 1.84 million total
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: 1.8 million in FY2025, 1.8 million in total
What do you think of the performance of games developed and released by Nintendo last year?