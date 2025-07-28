English
Top seeded players for the Canadian Open women's singles

Without Sabalenka, World No. 2 Coco Gauff is the top seeded player at the Canadian Open and would only face Swiatek in a final.

Hard court season continues in North America with the National Bank Open (the Canadian Open in Montreal and Quebec), already underway, with the top 32 players waiting for rivals before their debut on Tuesday, directly on second round (round of 64).

With the absence of Aryna Sabalenka, citing fatigue after playing 56 matches this year and exiting in Wimbledon in the semi-finals, Coco Gauff is the top seeded player in Canada this week. Other notable withdrawals are those of Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa, all of them because of injuries.

These are the 32 players in women's singles


  1. Coco Gauff

  2. Iga Świątek

  3. Jessica Pegula

  4. Mirra Andreeva

  5. Amanda Anisimova

  6. Madison Keys

  7. Jasmine Paolini

  8. Emma Navarro

  9. Elena Rybakina

  10. Elina Svitolina

  11. Karolína Muchová

  12. Ekaterina Alexandrova

  13. Liudmila Samsonova

  14. Diana Shnaider

  15. Daria Kasatkina

  16. Clara Tauson

  17. Belinda Bencic

  18. Haddad Maia

  19. Elise Mertens

  20. Linda Nosková

  21. Magdalena Fręch

  22. Jeļena Ostapenko

  23. Sofia Kenin

  24. Marta Kostyuk

  25. Magda Linette

  26. Ashlyn Krueger

  27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

  28. McCartney Kessler

  29. Olga Danilović

  30. Dayana Yastremska

  31. Rebecca Šramková

  32. Peyton Stearns

Oscar González Fuentes - Shutterstock

