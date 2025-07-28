Top seeded players for the Canadian Open women's singles

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Hard court season continues in North America with the National Bank Open (the Canadian Open in Montreal and Quebec), already underway, with the top 32 players waiting for rivals before their debut on Tuesday, directly on second round (round of 64).
With the absence of Aryna Sabalenka, citing fatigue after playing 56 matches this year and exiting in Wimbledon in the semi-finals, Coco Gauff is the top seeded player in Canada this week. Other notable withdrawals are those of Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa, all of them because of injuries.
These are the 32 players in women's singles