Top seeded players for the Canadian Open women's singles

Hard court season continues in North America with the National Bank Open (the Canadian Open in Montreal and Quebec), already underway, with the top 32 players waiting for rivals before their debut on Tuesday, directly on second round (round of 64).

With the absence of Aryna Sabalenka, citing fatigue after playing 56 matches this year and exiting in Wimbledon in the semi-finals, Coco Gauff is the top seeded player in Canada this week. Other notable withdrawals are those of Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa, all of them because of injuries.

These are the 32 players in women's singles



Coco Gauff

Iga Świątek

Jessica Pegula

Mirra Andreeva

Amanda Anisimova

Madison Keys

Jasmine Paolini

Emma Navarro

Elena Rybakina

Elina Svitolina

Karolína Muchová

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Liudmila Samsonova

Diana Shnaider

Daria Kasatkina

Clara Tauson

Belinda Bencic

Haddad Maia

Elise Mertens

Linda Nosková

Magdalena Fręch

Jeļena Ostapenko

Sofia Kenin

Marta Kostyuk

Magda Linette

Ashlyn Krueger

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

McCartney Kessler

Olga Danilović

Dayana Yastremska

Rebecca Šramková

Peyton Stearns

