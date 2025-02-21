Top seeded Alcaraz and De Miñaur stunned in Doha Open by Lehečka and Rublev

Dansk
Qatar Open semifinals take place today, Friday February 21, after the surprise eliminations yesterday of the top two seeded players Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Miñaur. Alcaraz fel to a very inspired Jiří Lehečka, who took his first top 3 victory, a match that was like a roller coaster (6-3, 3-6, 6-4), but ultimately the Czech player prevailed longer, and denied Alcaraz another hard court victory this month.
Then, Andrey Rublev crushed Alex de Miñaur hopes of winning again in the tournament he won in 2020: 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(8). Meanwhile, the Russian player advances to his fourth semifinals in Doha, hoping to get better luck this time.
These are the matches to be played today before the final on Saturday.