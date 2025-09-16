Top Hollywood talent agent says big stars aren't looking to join the MCU anymore

HQ

How do you fix the MCU? It's a tough question, and one maybe we don't even need to be asking. The films are getting better, as shown by reviews for Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and they still rake in hundreds of millions of dollars. However, it seems like the prospect of the MCU just isn't as exciting as it once was, to fans and to Hollywood.

As reported by Variety in a list taking us through the current major franchises in movies today, an anonymous agent for top talent said that while joining the MCU is "still a crazy, life-changing opportunity," there aren't "as many clients asking to do one as they were five years ago."

Still, it's not all doom and gloom for the MCU. While one exec notes that "the standalone movies are in trouble, because you feel like you can miss it now," they do believe that the upcoming Avengers flicks are "bulletproof."

In the same report, on the other side of the coin we see the DCU. Largely, Hollywood seems pretty happy with James Gunn's outing with Superman, but there are concerns about the next two films being able to draw in box office cash. Clayface and Supergirl aren't exactly Batman and Wonder Woman, after all.