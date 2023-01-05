Top Gun: Maverick was the UK's biggest home entertainment title last year

HQ

Top Gun: Maverick was set to be 2022's biggest earner at the box office, although it is (as of the time of writing) about to be defeated by Avatar: The Way of Water. But, looking away from cinemas, the movie has cemented itself as the year's titan when it comes to home entertainment, at least in the UK, as Variety has reported that the film was the UK's biggest seller when it came to this area.

The movie also generated a lot of interest in the original Top Gun as well, with this film being the UK's biggest rented film for 2022.

As for what followed up to Top Gun: Maverick in the home entertainment charts, second place went to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Looking at TV, the biggest show of the year for the UK was House of the Dragon, although as expected, the British sci-fi series Doctor Who also took a couple of spots in the top ten charts thanks to the latest season and a holiday special.

Otherwise, streamers in the UK have continued to grow and expand, with the country now accounting for around 50 million total subscriptions, which shows a 6.4% increase year-over-year on what 2021 achieved.

Lastly, the statistics showed that DVD and Blu-Ray was still popular, with Downton Abbey: A New Era being the biggest DVD earner, while Dune was the biggest Blu-Ray seller.