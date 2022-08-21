Top Gun: Maverick to land on Blu-Ray and DVD in November

HQ

Paramount Pictures has revealed when fans will be able to grab their own copies of Top Gun: Maverick. As reported on by Collider, the action sequel starring Tom Cruise that rose to massive box office success (and still rakes in millions globally each day) will be coming to Blu-Ray and DVD later this year and making its digital launch as soon as next week.

It's said that Top Gun: Maverick's physical release is planned for November. No exact date for this release has been given just yet, but we are told that the digital launch is planned for August 23 (Tuesday), meaning you'll be able to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home very soon.

As is the case with these digital releases, it will be more expensive to watch the movie here than simply grabbing a cinema ticket, as Prime Video states Top Gun: Maverick will cost £13.99 to purchase for the UHD or HD edition, and £11.99 for the SD version.

