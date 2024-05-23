Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell turned down Jurassic World 4

Very, very, very few male movie stars are hotter right now than Glen Powell who hit the big time as Hangman in the monster hit Top Gun: Maverick and since then has raked in the cash on films like Anyone But You, Devotion, the upcoming Hit Man, Twister and Running Man (where he takes on Arnold's old role). At this point, and thanks to his hot streak, he was offered the lead in the upcoming Jurassic World 4, but because he didn't think the script suited him or that he suited the script he turned that down.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell stated: "Jurassic is one of my favorite movies. It's one of the things I've wanted to do my whole life. I'm not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn't help it. And the script's great. The movie's going to fucking kill. It's not about that. It's about choosing where you're going to make an audience happy and where you're going to make yourself happy."

Do you think this was the correct choice from Powell?