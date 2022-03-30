Top Gun: Maverick looks like everything we hoped for in new trailer

HQ

Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed over and over because of the pandemic, and as it is focused on war, many people feared that Russia's aggression towards Ukraine could lead to even more delays. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case.

In a brand new trailer, we get to see pretty much everything we were hoping for, from Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) to plenty of fighter jets, insane stunts and that soundtrack. Check it all out below, we can't be the only ones feeling like applying for the air force now?