Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Top Gun: Maverick looks like everything we hoped for in new trailer

Tom Cruise's ace pilot is back this May.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed over and over because of the pandemic, and as it is focused on war, many people feared that Russia's aggression towards Ukraine could lead to even more delays. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case.

In a brand new trailer, we get to see pretty much everything we were hoping for, from Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) to plenty of fighter jets, insane stunts and that soundtrack. Check it all out below, we can't be the only ones feeling like applying for the air force now?

HQ
Top Gun: Maverick looks like everything we hoped for in new trailer


Loading next content