Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick launches for streaming on December 22

Make sure you have a Paramount+ subscription.

Top Gun: Maverick quickly became one of the biggest successes of all time, no matter how you look at it. And perhaps even more impressive, it was just as beloved by critics as movie goers. So far, you've only been able to see it in the theaters, by buying it digitally or on Blu-ray and pay-per-view online.

If you're still waiting for Tom Cruise's epic movie to join a streaming service, the wait is almost over. Paramount has now revealed that Top Gun: Maverick will be added to Paramount+ on December 22. We assume this includes the markets were this subscription service has been replaced by SkyShowtime, and have reached out for a clarification.

We will definitely watch it, despite the fact that many of us has already seen it several times. Will you?

Top Gun: Maverick

