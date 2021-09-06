Top Gun: Maverick, Jackass Forever and Mission Impossible 7 have all been delayed

HQ

Paramount Pictures recently revealed that it has pushed back a bunch of its upcoming movies, changing the dates that we'll get to see Top Gun: Maverick, Jackass Forever and Mission Impossible 7 all to 2022 (thanks, The Verge). The reason is seemingly down to the Delta strain of Covid-19 that is once again causing uncertainty in the film industry, reducing the box office revenue that movies would usually receive from cinemas.

This decision will now see Top Gun: Maverick releasing on May 27, 2022, Jackass Forever coming on February 4, 2022, and Mission Impossible 7 now landing on September 30, 2022, and these changes have caused a bit of a ripple effect in the games industry, as Asobo Studios has now had to delay the release of its Top Gun expansion to May next year to coincide with the movies' delay.

Revealed in a blog post on Microsoft Flight Simulator's website, the post states, "Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022. As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

We've already received plenty of teasers about what this expansion will include due to the multiple release date delays. We know that the Top Gun expansion will be free and will bring the F-18 fighter jet to the game, but this is far from all that MSFS has planned, as it will be giving Germany, Austria, and Switzerland a touch-up with the next World Update this month.